Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases 258 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,026,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 290.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,894,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.60.

ELV stock traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $502.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,069. The company has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $478.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $504.08.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

