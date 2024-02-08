Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 2,328 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Herold Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.24. 827,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,320. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3421 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.