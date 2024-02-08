Herold Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,940,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 19,573 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $617,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,159,053 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $305,433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $292.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,776. The firm has a market cap of $211.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.18. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

