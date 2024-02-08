Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

GSSC stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.65. The company had a trading volume of 402,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,127. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $51.71 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $499.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

