Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 406 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Herold Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,057 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $766,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 8.1% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 146.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.60. The company had a trading volume of 66,892,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,300,313. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.44 and its 200 day moving average is $237.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

