Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases 921 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

APH traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.88. The stock had a trading volume of 843,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,321. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

