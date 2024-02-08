Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up 1.0% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 56,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 11,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth $521,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BIP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.90. 180,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,291. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,092.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

