RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $164.67. 313,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,228. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.02 and a 12 month high of $167.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.