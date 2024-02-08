RPG Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of Desktop Metal worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 29.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth $39,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of DM stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.61. 1,506,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,999. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $199.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 232.98% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $42.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.36 million.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

