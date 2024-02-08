GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.200-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -. GE HealthCare Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-$4.35 EPS.

Shares of GEHC traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $81.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,510. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion and a PE ratio of 26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.25.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on GEHC. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,462,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,590,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $929,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $3,474,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,150,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

