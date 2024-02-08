MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $115.48 and last traded at $114.92, with a volume of 542862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.04.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,581,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,783 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,941,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $750,335,000 after purchasing an additional 50,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,853,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,136,000 after acquiring an additional 187,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $618,145,000 after acquiring an additional 234,495 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after acquiring an additional 241,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,490,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,966,000 after acquiring an additional 581,453 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 6.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average of $90.96.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

