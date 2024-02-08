MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Announces Earnings Results

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. MKS Instruments updated its Q1 guidance to $0.47-$0.97 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.470-0.970 EPS.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $6.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,963. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $115.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.42%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,581,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,783. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

