Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Earnings Results

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 207,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,061. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.48.
Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.88%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REYN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.
Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.
