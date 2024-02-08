Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Gap Down to $56.99

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.99, but opened at $53.77. Rapid7 shares last traded at $54.92, with a volume of 189,405 shares trading hands.

RPD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

Rapid7 Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.99.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 41.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 29,543 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 23.5% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 66,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 16.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 82.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

