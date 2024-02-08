AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Shares Gap Down to $2,842.54

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2,842.54, but opened at $2,757.00. AutoZone shares last traded at $2,787.03, with a volume of 17,632 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,661.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2,583.29.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,410,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,963,000 after buying an additional 731,413 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,572,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after buying an additional 176,623 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

