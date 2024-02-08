PAAL AI (PAAL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $85.31 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 8th. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $85.31 million and $1.62 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAAL AI has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,662,790 tokens. PAAL AI’s official website is paalai.io. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 782,662,790 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.11849787 USD and is up 6.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,469,980.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

