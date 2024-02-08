XYO Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 8th. XYO has a total market cap of $72.43 million and $915,662.48 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015927 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015309 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,280.87 or 0.99980402 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010578 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.86 or 0.00187380 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000054 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00527228 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $818,427.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

