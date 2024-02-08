Conflux 24-Hour Volume Reaches $72.10 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000495 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $839.03 million and approximately $72.10 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,283.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00151913 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $243.93 or 0.00538588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00056552 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.84 or 0.00273448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.52 or 0.00168956 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,968,660,278 coins and its circulating supply is 3,743,659,809 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,968,504,385.91 with 3,743,504,373.2 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.23013234 USD and is up 8.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $98,805,736.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

