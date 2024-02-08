Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,647 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,770,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,923. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

