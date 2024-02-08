State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,016 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $56,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,980,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,974,083,000 after buying an additional 321,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,318,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,155,000 after purchasing an additional 297,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,670,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,849,000 after purchasing an additional 198,008 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $250.09. The stock had a trading volume of 404,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,300. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.51. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

