State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 12,954 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,954 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $53,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,763,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,039,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $314,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 92.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,199,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.03. 426,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.