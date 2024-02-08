Analysts’ Downgrades for February 8th (AFG, APD, ATS, AXP, AZN, BABA, CHT, CLF, EQNR, ESE)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, February 8th:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $129.00 target price on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $241.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $328.00.

ATS (TSE:ATS)

was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$61.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$64.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $222.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $212.00.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Macquarie currently has $85.40 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $88.50.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an action list buy rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$19.00 target price on the stock.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a sell rating. DZ Bank AG currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.50.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

