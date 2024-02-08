Analysts’ Downgrades for February 8th (AFG, APD, ATS, AXP, AZN, BABA, CHT, CLF, EQNR, ESE)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, February 8th:
American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $129.00 target price on the stock.
Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $241.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $328.00.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $222.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $212.00.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Macquarie currently has $85.40 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $88.50.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an action list buy rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$19.00 target price on the stock.
Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a sell rating. DZ Bank AG currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Envista (NYSE:NVST) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.50.
OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
RXO (NYSE:RXO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.
Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.
