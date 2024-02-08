Burney Co. Acquires 741 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Burney Co. grew its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $104,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,930,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,066,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,247,000 after buying an additional 844,575 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,133,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,027,000 after buying an additional 491,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 930,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,780,000 after purchasing an additional 302,098 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Stock Down 1.9 %

DOX opened at $90.96 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average of $86.63.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 37.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Amdocs

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

