Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Earnings Results

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Amdocs Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DOX stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.00. 268,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $99.75.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

