Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.
Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.53. 2,983,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,394. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $105.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.99.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.
Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric
Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.44.
Read Our Latest Analysis on EMR
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.