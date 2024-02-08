Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.53. 2,983,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,394. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $105.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.99.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.44.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

