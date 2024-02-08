BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Announces Earnings Results

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. BorgWarner updated its FY24 guidance to $3.65-4.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.650-4.000 EPS.

BorgWarner Stock Down 6.9 %

BWA stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.48. 4,637,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,390. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average is $37.36. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

