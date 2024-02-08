Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Berenberg Bank

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from $67.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

NTR traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $48.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,007. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 533,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,063,000 after buying an additional 94,715 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 469.7% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 112,694 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,362,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,744,000 after acquiring an additional 579,279 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $4,444,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,418.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

