Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 64.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$29.96.

TSE:AC traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.26. 1,342,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,444. Air Canada has a one year low of C$16.04 and a one year high of C$26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,613.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.53. The company has a market cap of C$6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.38.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Jon Turner acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,027.50. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

