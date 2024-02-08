ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target Cut to C$67.00 by Analysts at Cormark

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.64% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 price objective on shares of ATS in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of ATS in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ATS from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$66.57.

ATS Stock Down 5.7 %

ATS stock traded down C$3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$55.08. 238,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,714. ATS has a 12 month low of C$45.64 and a 12 month high of C$64.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.54.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.04). ATS had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of C$735.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$718.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ATS will post 2.9022817 EPS for the current year.

About ATS

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

