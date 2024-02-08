ATS (TSE:ATS) PT Lowered to C$65.00 at National Bankshares

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s current price.

ATS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ATS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ATS from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cormark lowered their price target on ATS from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on ATS from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$66.57.

Shares of ATS stock traded down C$3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$55.08. 238,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,714. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.54. ATS has a 12-month low of C$45.64 and a 12-month high of C$64.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.61.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$735.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$718.23 million. ATS had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATS will post 2.9022817 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

