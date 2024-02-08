Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) PT Raised to C$21.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Héroux-Devtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.20.

Shares of Héroux-Devtek stock traded up C$0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,515. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of C$12.52 and a twelve month high of C$17.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.51. The stock has a market cap of C$582.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$141.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.50 million. Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 2.88%. Research analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.01002 EPS for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

