Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$19.00. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Héroux-Devtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.20.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HRX

Héroux-Devtek Trading Up 4.6 %

TSE HRX traded up C$0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.31. 37,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,515. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.51, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of C$12.52 and a 12-month high of C$17.61. The firm has a market cap of C$582.48 million, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of C$141.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.01002 EPS for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.