First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FCR.UN. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 price target on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.23.

First Capital Realty Price Performance

First Capital Realty Company Profile

TSE:FCR.UN traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.51. 251,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,977. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.33. The company has a market cap of C$3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$12.37 and a 12-month high of C$18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

