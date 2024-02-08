Finning International (TSE:FTT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bankshares

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$46.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.13.

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FTT traded up C$0.44 on Thursday, hitting C$36.51. The company had a trading volume of 308,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,924. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$31.83 and a 1-year high of C$46.30. The stock has a market cap of C$5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.19.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.10. Finning International had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. Analysts expect that Finning International will post 4.020979 EPS for the current year.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

