Royal Bank of Canada Raises First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$19.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FCR.UN. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 price target on First Capital Realty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Capital Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.23.

Shares of TSE FCR.UN traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.51. 251,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,977. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$12.37 and a 52-week high of C$18.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.56.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

