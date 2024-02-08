BMO Capital Markets Increases Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$9.50

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.25% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
In other Stingray Group news, Senior Officer David Purdy acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$487,791.00. In other Stingray Group news, insider Mavrik Corp. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$555,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David Purdy purchased 90,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$487,791.00. 22.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.
