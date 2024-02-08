Choreo LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Choreo LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.73. 2,300,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,430. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The firm has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

