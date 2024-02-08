Choreo LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,356 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,285. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.86. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.07.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2968 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.