Choreo LLC Sells 50,101 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,101 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,614,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,663,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,703.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,636,000 after buying an additional 3,169,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,641,000 after buying an additional 2,688,472 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $34.71. 1,207,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,356. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.28. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

