Choreo LLC Invests $3.03 Million in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,323. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.