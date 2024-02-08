Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 34.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $1.95-$2.05 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.70-$9.30 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

CHKP traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.81. The company had a trading volume of 270,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,990. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $166.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,631,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,097,000 after purchasing an additional 197,179 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after buying an additional 875,580 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,483,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,807,000 after buying an additional 155,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,256,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,300,000 after buying an additional 72,250 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

