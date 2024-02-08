Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Shares Up 6.9% After Dividend Announcement

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $208.09 and last traded at $207.73. 1,889,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,657,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.10.

Hershey Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,764,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.