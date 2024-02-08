Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $290.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,888,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,226. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.42 and a 200 day moving average of $273.66. The company has a market cap of $155.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 152.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus boosted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

