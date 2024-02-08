RPG Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. CF Industries makes up 1.9% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of CF Industries worth $10,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CF Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 36.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CF. UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.87.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CF traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.97. 434,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,826. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.48.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

