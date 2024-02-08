RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,642 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes comprises approximately 3.1% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $17,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKR stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $29.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,676,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,491,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

