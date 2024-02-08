State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 27,755 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,755 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.14% of Yum China worth $32,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in Yum China by 4.9% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,113,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,939,000 after buying an additional 421,588 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. XY Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 1,325.8% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 107,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 24.5% during the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,743,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,127,000 after purchasing an additional 343,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 27.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 912,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,555,000 after purchasing an additional 198,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,977. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.42. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Further Reading

