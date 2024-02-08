Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,924 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $34,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.54. 563,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,384. The firm has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $190.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.62.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

