State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,053 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AON were worth $37,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 14.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 8.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 45.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AON traded up $4.53 on Thursday, reaching $306.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,957. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.93.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

