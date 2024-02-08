State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $41.19 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $41,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.44. 776,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,302. The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.05%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

