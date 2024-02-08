State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $44.73 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,087,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,854 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $44,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,110,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,752,645. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

